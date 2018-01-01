Drivers can expect delays on Interstate 65 near Tennessee River

The Alabama Department of Transportation will continue work on Interstate 65 at the Tennessee River bridge.

Crews will be working on the outside northbound lane to repair concrete Thursday and Friday, and that lane will be closed as a result.

The closure will begin after peak travel times, starting Thursday morning and will continue overnight. The reopening is anticipated Friday afternoon or evening as long as weather permits.

Motorists may experience a bump while crossing the bridge because of a steel plate being used for repairs. The Alabama Deapartment of Transportation advises travelers to drive with caution and adjust speeds accordingly.