A deadly single vehicle crash closes part of Highway 72 for more than an hour

A late night wreck claimed the life of a driver along Highway 72 in Huntsville-annexed Limestone County.

Huntsville Police said the driver was heading west along Highway 72 near County Line Road when he lost control, crossed the median and crashed into a utility pole in the ditch on the south side of the road.

It's unknown if the driver was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Police blocked the east bound lanes of Highway 72 for more than an hour while they processed the scene. The cause of the crash is under investigation.