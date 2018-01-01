Showers and flurries are likely tonight

We have already had a lot of rainfall in the last 30 hours but it looks like we have one more batch coming into the Valley.

We are tracking the slim potential to see isolated storms early this evening but any there is only a 2-3 hour window to see any storms. Otherwise it will just be rain showers this evening.

During the rest of the overnight we will be watching some cold air returning to the Valley. The latest weather model guidance is showing that we could see the cold air catch up to the moisture. That means we could see some changeover from rain to a rain/snow mix or just snow very early Monday morning.

Snow amounts would barely be noticable since most surface temperatures will be remaining above freezing. Even so the intensity of the snow would be between flurries to a quick light snow shower. Either way the Valley probably won't see any impact from it. It does look like the snow will be able to accumulate more towards Nashville. So if you were heading in that direction early Monday you may want to postpone the drive until later in the morning or give yourself an extra 20-30 mins in case there is an issue.

Once the sun rises we will quickly change back to an all rain situation. The system leaves slightly before 12 p.m. and that means the rest of Monday will be rather sunny with a high of 50.

The next few days after that we will see sunny weather with a warming trend towards next weekend.