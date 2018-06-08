Showers Will Ease The Heat & Improve Air Quality

Our week of quiet weather combined with the building heat led to the formation of ozone near the ground today. Sinking air throughout the atmosphere kept the higher concentrations of ozone near the ground instead of allowing it to rise and disperse in the wind aloft. That can make breathing difficult, especially for people who already having problems breathing. Showers this weekend will help to stir up the atmosphere and improve our air quality. That's true even for areas that don't get any rain.

Saturday morning will be dry. Spotty to scattered showers will form starting between noon and 2 PM. Rain is not likely to be widespread, so many areas will miss out. While rain will not be widespread, we are all fair game for the showers Saturday afternoon through about 8 PM Saturday evening. Away from the showers, temperatures will be in the lower 90s. The showers can cool you off 10-15 degrees.

Saturday is the better half of the weekend. It's when showers will be fewest. If you have outdoor yard work to do, Saturday is your day. Sunday starts dry, but showers and thunderstorms will begin increasing around noon. They will become more widespread than Saturday's showers.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible in the afternoons and evenings through at least next Friday.