Showers Tonight & Sat. Morning; Damaging Storms Possible Monday

Tonight

Showers will increase from west to east across the Tennessee Valley this evening. Some of us may dodge the rain completely. Some of us will be driving on wet and slippery roads. Keep the umbrella with you if you're heading out this evening. You may need it. Showers will be most numerous west of I-65 across the Shoals this evening. Scattered showers will be with us tonight through 9-10 AM Saturday. Although some thunder and lightning is possible, damaging thunderstorms are NOT likely tonight or Saturday.

Scroll for more content...

This Weekend



Saturday starts with spotty to scattered showers. They will be around, but they will not mean rain for everyone. The showers will gradually grow fewer through 9-10 AM. Afterward, a stray shower is possible, but the day will be mainly dry. The sun can even filter through the clouds after noon. Saturday night will stay dry, as will Sunday. Rain will increase Sunday night and fall through the Monday morning drive.

Dangerous & Damaging Storms Possible Monday

Concern is growing for a potentially-dangerous severe weather outbreak Monday afternoon and evening. This is still several days ahead, and this is a forecast that will change. Based on our most recent data, the potentially-damaging storms will arrive between noon and 3 PM Monday. The threat will end Monday evening between 7 PM and 10 PM.

Severe thunderstorms can bring the following threats:

- Tornadoes

- Damaging winds, possibly over 80 mph

- Destructive hail over an inch in diameter

The storm system of interest is in the Pacific Ocean nearing the California Coast tonight. It will track eastward and weaken over the Rockies tonight and Saturday. It will then regroup and intensify over the Great Plains Saturday night and Sunday. That means the part of the storm that will impact us has not even formed yet. That makes the forecast tricky. The forecast can and will change as the storm system regroups and evolves over time.

We will monitor updated data this weekend. Now is the time to stay informed and know that the threat exists. Take time to remind yourself and everyone in your home of what to do if dangerous weather threatens. Know where your safe spot is. Make sure you have a NOAA Weather Radio with the alert feature and battery backup. Stay with the WAAY 31 Severe Storm Tracker Team this weekend for updates on WAAY 31 News, at WAAYTV.com, and on your smart phones and tablets with the WAAY 31 Severe Storm Tracker App.