Showers Increasing Friday Night & This Weekend

Take along the rain gear if you are going to any of the high school football games this evening. Occasional heavy showers are possible all across the Tennessee Valley. Showers will be around, but some areas will luck out and stay dry. Exactly who depends on exactly where the showers set up.

Friday afternoon started what will be a showery period that will last through the weekend and throughout much of next week. The increasing showers will help to knock our temperatures back into the low-to-mid 80s for highs. Areas that stay dry on any given afternoon can warm toward 90 degrees.

Saturday will begin mostly dry with clouds and limited showers. The showers will increase after noon and grow more widespread through the afternoon and evening. They will break Saturday night and early Sunday morning, and we enter a wash, rinse, and repeat cycle that will last through Tuesday. Then a cold front will track into the Valley on Wednesday, bringing an even bigger increase in the coverage of the rain.

While the weekend will have rainy periods, we will have some dry periods, too. It's even possible that some of us will stay for at least one of the afternoons. That's the result of the spotty-to-scattered nature of the showers.