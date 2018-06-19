Showers Increase & Provide Some Heat Relief

Heat relief is on the way as showers and thunderstorms begin increasing across the Tennessee Valley. The few showers that formed today have been mostly brief. Those couple of stray shower will remain possible through 5-6 PM, but most of us will remain rain free the rest of tonight.

Showers and thunderstorms will begin increasing Wednesday afternoon, then numerous showers and thunderstorms will form Thursday and Friday and help to tame the heat. The increasing rain and thunder are the result of an upper level disturbance nearing the Tennessee Valley and tracking just north of us. The increasing rain will help to provide heat relief, too. After 90s through Wednesday, highs will drop back to the mid-80s for Thursday and Friday.

Tuesday night and Wednesday morning will be mainly dry aside from that stray evening shower. Your drive to work will be mild with temperatures in the 70s. The noon hour will be mainly dry, but spotty showers will begin developing between noon and 2 PM. Some occasional thunderstorms can mix in. The entire Tennessee Valley is fair game for showers and thunderstorms, but that doesn't mean we will all get rain. Many areas will miss out, but increasingly numerous showers and thunderstorms will mean bigger odds for rain at your home.