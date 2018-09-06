Showers Breaking As Drought Begins Developing

Showers and a few heavy thunderstorms from Thursday afternoon may linger through about 7-8 PM Thursday evening, then the showers will break for the night.

Friday and Saturday will be dry overall, aside from just a stray shower or two each afternoon. Rain and thunderstorms will become more widespread starting Sunday and continuing through at least next Thursday.

We could use the rain. The Drought Monitor is updated every Thursday. The updates for the past month have shown increasingly dry conditions across the Tennessee Valley. The update this week shows moderate drought in Northwest Alabama along the Mississippi state line with abnormally dry conditions just below drought classification across the rest of the Tennessee Valley.