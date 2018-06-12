Showers & Storms Tonight & Wednesday

Showers and thunderstorms this evening can bring small hail ranging from the size of peas to nickels. Gusty winds of 30-40 mph can also come from the thunderstorms. An isolated stronger storm or two can bring quarter-sized hail and wind gusts up to 60 mph. The storms have been highly electric, throwing down up to 70 lightning strikes in 15 minutes at times. Any severe, damaging storms are likely to be isolated and short-lived.

The initial line of storms tracking over the Shoals through 7-8 PM will cross I-65 by around 8 PM. If it holds together, it can bring gusty winds. The risk for a couple of stronger storms will last through 9-10 PM before fading. Spotty showers and thunderstorms may continue through the night. They can produce a lot of lightning and some gusty 30 mph winds.

More scattered showers and thunderstorms will form Wednesday afternoon and evening. While widespread storms are not likely, a couple of storms can bring 30-40 mph winds and some small hail. Frequent lightning will be a potential issue, too.

Drier and warmer air will arrive on Friday and stay with us through the weekend.