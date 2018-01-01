Showers & Storms Move In Friday Afternoon

Showers and thunderstorms will return to the Tennessee Valley Friday afternoon and Friday night.

Scroll for more content...

A marginal risk for severe thunderstorms is present west of I-65. That risk is very low. Just remember a single severe thunderstorm is all we need to make the day turn bad. The primary threat from any severe thunderstorms will be damaging winds over 60 mph. The storms that bring the threat for the damaging wind will pick up across the Shoals between 2 PM and 4 PM. The risk for damaging thunderstorms will fade by 5-6 PM. Those storms will likely stay west of I-65, affecting areas around Florence, Russellville, and Moulton.

Be sure to stay weather aware by following information from the WAAY 31 Severe Storm Tracker Team on WAAY 31 News, WAAYTV.com, on our Social Media outlets, and with the WAAY 31 Severe Storm Tracker App on your smart phones and tablets.

Scattered to widespread showers and a few thunderstorms will increase along and east of I-65 Friday night from 9 PM to 11 PM. Showers will pick up across Sand Mountain from 11 PM to 1 AM. So during Friday afternoon, showers and thunderstorms mainly stay west of I-65; then during Friday evening and night, showers and thunderstorms will spread east of I-65 toward Huntsville.

This evening will be dry. Temperatures will drop from 60s to 50s. Friday morning will be dry with increasing clouds. Temperatures will start in the lower 40s and then warm into the 60s by noon then to almost 70 by 3 PM. Then those showers and thunderstorms pick up after noon across the Shoals.