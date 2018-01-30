Shooting victim hospitalized with life-threatening injuries

An early morning shooting sent a Huntsville man to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Huntsville Police were called to the shooting on Knight Road around 2:00 a.m. Tuesday morning. When they arrived they found a man who had recently been shot in an apartment complex across the way on Elmore Road.

Investigators told WAAY 31 that the man was shot in one of the units at the Chesterfield Apartment Complex. He then walked across the street to a house at the corner of Elmore and Knight and started knocking on the door to ask for help.

Officers said the man was knocking for about half an hour before the homeowner heard him and came to the door. The homeowner called 911.

As of the publishing of this story, the victim was in surgery for his injuries.

Investigators are working on identifying both the victim and the shooter, but said that the shooter is an unknown male.

If you know anything about the shooting, you're asked to contact Huntsville Police.