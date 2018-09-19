Shooting reported in Lawrence County

Briley Holland, was taken by ambulance to Huntsville Hospital after her boyfriend, Adam Cottingham, shot her in the legs after an argument on September 18, 2018.

According to Holland, she and her friend, Asia Gardner, went to her and Cottingham's home at County Road 222 in Moulton to collect some of her belongings when he came outside and shot toward the road. Cottingham then shot one round toward the ground shooting Holland in both legs.

Gardner drove Holland to her grandmother's house in Trinity where she then called the Sheriff's Office and EMS. Holland was released from Huntsville Hospital that night with non-life threatening injuries.

Deputies attempted to locate Cottingham, but he had left his residence. Officials said Holland has declined to prosecute.