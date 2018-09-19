Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Shooting reported in Lawrence County

Briley Holland was shot in the legs by her boyfriend, Adam Cottingham, following an argument.

Posted: Sep. 19, 2018 4:49 PM
Updated: Sep. 19, 2018 4:51 PM
Posted By: Ashley Thusius

Briley Holland, was taken by ambulance to Huntsville Hospital after her boyfriend, Adam Cottingham, shot her in the legs after an argument on September 18, 2018.

According to Holland, she and her friend, Asia Gardner, went to her and Cottingham's home at County Road 222 in Moulton to collect some of her belongings when he came outside and shot toward the road. Cottingham then shot one round toward the ground shooting Holland in both legs.

Gardner drove Holland to her grandmother's house in Trinity where she then called the Sheriff's Office and EMS. Holland was released from Huntsville Hospital that night with non-life threatening injuries. 

Deputies attempted to locate Cottingham, but he had left his residence. Officials said Holland has declined to prosecute.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
97° wxIcon
Hi: 95° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 97°
Florence
Few Clouds
96° wxIcon
Hi: 97° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 96°
Fayetteville
Clear
91° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 91°
Decatur
Clear
94° wxIcon
Hi: 94° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 95°
Scottsboro
Clear
93° wxIcon
Hi: 93° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 95°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events