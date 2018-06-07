Shooting in affluent Athens community sends man to hospital

The shooting happened around 4 p.m. at 23450 Founders Circle in the Canebrake community and it sent one man to Huntsville Hospital via helicopter.

Athens Police were on scene for several hours investigating.

WAAY 31 talked to a man who's lived in the community for 10 years and he said the shooting is surprising.

"You wouldn't be that surprised if you heard someone got hit by a golf ball, but to hear somebody has been shot is kind of surprising to me," said William Smith.

Smith has only heard rumors about the shooting and wasn't close by during the incident.

WAAY 31 talked to athens police about the investigation.

They told us it is complete, but they haven't given out any more information, because they're still working the case.

"The neighborhood as a whole is very safe I feel like. There's a police presence here patrolling. There's actually a couple officers who live in the neighborhoods," said Smith.

Police said there is no threat to the community at this time.

"I don't feel that much alarm, but it is something to be concerned about," said Smith.

We know from the sign in the yard that the house the shooting happened in is up for sale.

The realtor would only confirm she's the listing agent, but wouldn't give WAAY 31 any details about who is currently living at the address.