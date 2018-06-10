Shooting in Florence leaves one dead and another injured

One man is dead and another is left in the hospital after a deadly shooting took place Sunday morning in Florence.

The shooting took place at the corner of Westmoreland Avenue and Long Lane near the University of North Alabama.

Neighbors told WAAY 31 there was a party at the home where the shooting happened.

A University of North Alabama police officer heard gun shots coming from the area. When he arrived, he saw the man who was shot lying on the street.

First responders rushed the man to the hospital but he died on the way.

Before officers showed up to the home, another person who was shot had been taken to the hospital in someones car.

Florence Police took the man into custody and questioned him.

The Florence Police Department is still investigating the shooting and are waiting to notify the family before releasing the victims name.

Right now, no one has been charged.