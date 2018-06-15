Shooting at birthday party in Decatur sends at least two people to the hospital

A heated argument during a birthday party in Decatur turned violent when a man pulled out a gun and started firing shots.

Decatur Police said the shooting happened around 2 a.m. in the 1000 block of Hoover Avenue, about a third of a mile east of Beltline Road.

Lamar Rice, who was at the party, told WAAY 31 that two men were having an argument about a woman when one of them pulled out his gun.

Rice said he started firing shots while chasing the other man around a car. He said the woman being discussed tried to intervene, but was struck in the stomach. Police confirmed she was hit in the stomach.

A friend drove her to Decatur-Morgan Hospital on the Parkway before she was transferred to Huntsville Hospital.

Another man, who Rice described as a bystander, was also shot. Rice said the bullet also hit him in the stomach.

"Really upset about Sean. A good friend of mine got shot. An innocent bystander that got shot. He was just over here cooking for us. Everybody eating, he cookin' and he just got shot for no reason," Rice said.

That man made his way to an apartment complex on Brownstone Avenue before he was also taken to Huntsville Hospital for his injuries.

Decatur Police spent about two and a half hours talking with witnesses and attendants of the party. Rice estimated there were probably 30 or so people there.

Rice said that the man who started firing shots may also have been hit, but investigators have not determined if that is accurate.

Rice said he was sickened by the whole thing and wanted to send a message to the shooter.

"I don't know why you did that, man. I don't know, man. Maybe you're dealing with something. I don't know, man, but you could've killed a lot of people tonight, man. You could've killed a lot of people tonight," Rice said.

Decatur Police are still investigating the case. If you know anything about the shooting contact their office.