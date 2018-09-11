Clear
Shoals victim reacts to states possible plan to fix problems in the wake of the Jimmy Spencer case

Jimmy Spencer's victim from Franklin County shot Spencer in the late 80's as he was breaking into his house.

The Attorney General’s Office admitted to the WAAY 31 I-Team it’s creating a plan to fix a broken parole system, but that’s not enough for one victim.

"The Attorney General and the Governors office should investigate this more thoroughly this is a smoke screen," said one of Jimmy Spencer's victim's from the late 80's. The victim did not want to be identified in order to protect his family.

The I-Team started pressing the state after the parole board let Jimmy Spencer out. Spencer was supposed to be serving a life sentence for crimes he committed in Franklin County. He's now charged with killing three people and recently pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.

The Attorney General’s Office also told the I-Team the parole board made a mistake, mis-categorized Jimmy Spencer as a non-victim offender and an automated electronic alert system is failing.

The Attorney Generals office told said it cannot comment on any specifics until there’s a final plan. Spencer's victim from Franklin County said the states response is not good enough and the people deserve answers.

"Someone failed to do their job in a proper manner and it's typical of what we see coming out of Montgomery," said Spencer's Franklin County victim.

The Pardon and Parole Board told WAAY 31 it’s doing a complete review of the Jimmy Spencer case but this victim wants answers. Answers unlikely to come because parole documents are sealed, especially internal reviews.

"The biggest problem with the pardon and paroles was ever releasing this man and once they did release him they didn't follow up on his where-a-bouts," said the victim.

The parole board let Spencer out in January. After that he walked away from a re-entry program, was arrested on drug charges and is now charged with killing three people in July. The parole board didn’t request his arrest until after he was locked up on the new homicide charges on July 20th. Spencer’s victim from the late 80's only has one thing to say about Spencer's parole officer.

"He failed to do his duty," he said.

This victim is so upset because the state changed a law last year which meant the board didn’t need to notify him Spencer was up for parole or out of prison. We asked Darrell Morgan, the Assistant Executive Director of Alabama's Pardon and Parole Board if he understood why Spencer's victim from Franklin County was upset.

"Oh absolutely. I can absolutely understand that," said Morgan.

Spencer's Franklin County victim hopes Governor Kay Ivey realizes why he’s so upset and helps force changes the Attorney General and many people say are needed.

He told us, "If she has a plan I hope part of that plan is to remove them [current parole board members] because lets face it they haven't done their job as they should have."

We have filed requests for the personnel file on Spencer's parole officer and requested any findings from the parole boards internal review. We are waiting to see if our requests will be filled.

