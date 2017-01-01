Shoals man injured in Saturday car crash

An 89-year-old man was flown to Huntsville Hospital after a two cars collided in Florence.

Florence police said the crash happened a little after 10 a.m. Saturday morning at the intersection of Wood Avenue and Cox Creek Parkway. Police said when the two cars collided it sent the elderly man and his car over a 25 foot storm culvert. The man landed upside down in a creek.

Police said witnesses to the crash got out of their cars and flipped the car over to help save the man. He was then flown to Huntsville hospital. The driver of the other car was also taken to Eliza Coffee Memorial Hospital with injuries. Police are working to get updates on the victims conditions.

Police tell us the crash is still under investigation, but they wanted to thank the witnesses for helping save the man.