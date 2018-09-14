Shoals man attacks girlfriend with various tools over sandwich

Lauderdale County officials arrested Timothy Smith after he attacked his girlfriend on September 7th at his home on County Road 10.

Officials believe Smith was on meth and got into an argument with his girlfriend over how she was making a sandwich. Investigators said it escalated from there and Smith used various tools to attack his girlfriend with.

Lauderdale County investigator, James Bullock, said Smith used the flat end of an ax and hit the victim over the back of the head and also attacked her with a screw driver.

Bullock said Smith then tied chords around the doors of the home to prevent the victim from leaving. She did make it out of the home and got into her car but that's when Smith busted her car window out with a brick and continued to attack her.

Officials said the victim was able to get away and run to a neighbors home for help. She was taken to Eliza Coffee Memorial Hospital for her injuries and later released.

Smith was charged with second degree domestic violence, domestic violence interfering with an emergency call, first degree unlawful imprisonment, and third degree domestic violence.

Smith was taken to the Lauderdale County Detention Center and released on an 8,000 bond.