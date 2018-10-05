Shoals man arrested for having sexual relationship with a minor

Photo Gallery 1 Images
Thursday, Lauderdale County investigators arrested David Craft after he was indicted by a Lauderdale County Grand Jury on rape and sodomy charges.
Craft is charged with three counts of rape second degree strong arm and one count of sodomy second degree strong arm.
One Place of the Shoals investigators handled the case. Investigators told WAAY 31 the victim is a minor and had a previous sexual relationship with Craft.
Some of the offenses took place on property operated by the University of North Alabama.
Craft has been released on a $10,000 bond from the Lauderdale County Detention Center.
