Shoals fire departments extend help to Lawrenceburg

Fire departments across Tennessee and North Alabama are doing everything they can to help the Lawrenceburg Fire Department and the city, while they mourn the loss of a fallen firefighter.

38-year-old Jason Dickey was killed in the line of duty Monday night after a roof collapsed on him and five other firemen while they were battling a house fire near Hood Lakes Road in Lawrenceburg.

Fire departments from Chattanooga and Murfreesboro are currently running calls for Lawrenceburg while the firemen heal and process losing Jason Dickey.

Lawrenceburg resident, Brook Edison, told WAAY31 to see firemen from across the state of Tennessee running calls for Lawrenceburg gives her a better sense of the brotherhood these men share.

"That has been the most amazing thing to me, to see how close of a brotherhood the firefighters truly," said Edison."The support for our small town means a lot."

Lawrenceburg Fire Chief Jay Moore said a lot of guys in their department started off working at fire departments in the Shoals, so it's no surprise Shoals fire departments are stepping up to help out.

"We could not do the things were doing now without the outpouring of support from fire services across Tennessee and Northern Alabama," said Moore.

Florence fire officials tell us they have offered to send firemen to help run calls. Kendall Sherrell, one of the firemen injured Monday night, started his career with the Tuscumbia Fire Department before moving to Lawrenceburg, according to Moore. Sherrell was moved out of intensive care and is in stable condition at Southern Tennessee Regional Hospital. All the other firemen injured Monday are out of the hospital.

Moore said these departments have taken the stress off of them and given them a chance to heal.

"For the first time in my career I am not worried about what calls there is day to day," said Moore.

Lawrenceburg firefighters will work their first shift this Saturday at 7 am. Officials said it will be emotional going back without Jason but he would want them to continue saving lives in his honor.

Dickey's funeral will be on Friday at Mars Hill Baptist Church at 11 am.

If you want to help the Dickey family you can click here.