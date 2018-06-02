Shoals family's home damaged by floodwaters

A family in Lauderdale County is trying to recover after floodwaters filled their home Tuesday night.

The Stevenson family lives on County Road 189 in the Western part of Lauderdale County. The National Weather Service says that area saw about seven inches of rain Tuesday night.

"Our floors were floating. When we were in our yard all the water from our creek was up to our knees," said Haleigh Stevenson.

The water was up to eight inches high in the Stevenson's home. In a matter of minutes, they grabbed everything they could

"You expect tornadoes. You expect trees falling, but you never think that your house is going to be flooded. We've lived here six years and it's never even came close," said Stevenson.

Thursday, they spent the day salvaging their 2-year-old's toys and other items from the home. They removed the floors because of flood damage and were starting to try and repair the rest.

"Today were having to tear down the walls of our nursery for her," said Stevenson, as tears filled her eyes. "That's stuff you can't replace. I know it's just stuff but there's memories attached with everything here."

The Stevenson family didn't have flood insurance because their home isn't in a flood zone. All of the work on their house will come out of pocket. Thankfully members with the Southern Baptist Disaster relief team showed up Thursday to help. The group is already forming a game plan to help the family, and plan to do a bulk of their work on Friday.

"We're gonna pull out their kitchen cabinets. We're gonna take out any insulation in the walls and then we will clean everything up. Sweep up the floors then we will sanitize it," said Preston Hillis, the district coordinator for Southern Baptist Disaster relief. They will do all of this work for free.

Stevenson said the volunteers just showed up to help, which means the world to her family.

"It means we can start rebuilding," said Stevenson.

The family said they're thankful for the help from the community and loved ones. For now they are staying with family members while their home is being repaired

The Stevenson family estimates Tuesday's storm caused thousands of dollars in damage to their home. Family members have set up a donation site to help pay for some of the repairs and replacing the families items lost in the floodwaters.