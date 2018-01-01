Shoals family asks the public to come forward with any information in unsolved double homicide

Two lives were cut short in a hail of gunfire in the Shoals in 2015, and their killer is still on the loose.

For the last three years Kayla Glover's family has visited her grave to mark the anniversary of her death. WAAY 31 has watched her two kids grow up, visiting their mom and placing stones, pictures and little mementos to mark her grave.

Kayla Glover, 23 and Gary Wayne Baskins, 25, were shot and killed outside of Jody's restaurant on Jan. 24, 2015. They both left behind children and loving families.

Wednesday, we caught up with Kayla Glover's family as they made their regular trip to visit her. Kayla's parents tell us the last three years have been a roller coaster of emotions, but the thing that keeps them going are her two kids.

The pain of losing Kayla is still sometimes too much to bear, according to her mom. They are hoping this year someone will come forward with information to help solve this case, and not only bring some peace to their family, but also to the Baskins family as well.

"Please come forward. Please give us some closure," said Kayla's mom, Sherry Howard. "Please help my granddaughters get some closure. You have no idea what it feels like to have someone ask you to dig up their mommy."

Kayla's father Hal Howard tells us he still struggles with losing Kayla, and over the years with no arrests in the case, his grief is getting worse.

"It's more anger now than anything," said Howard.

The Muscle Shoals Police Department has never let up on this case. They tell us they've followed every lead but need someone to come forward as a credible witness. Kayla's family said an arrest in the case would not bring her or Gary Wayne back, but it would help both families heal.

"It would help. It would give a little bit of peace, and that's all you can hope for is a little," said Hal Howard.

If you have any information on this case you can call the Muscle Shoals Police Department at 256-383-6746.