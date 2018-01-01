Shoals attorney has license suspended

A Shoals attorney indicted for attempting to bribe a juror has now had his license suspended by the Alabama Bar Association, which means he can no longer practice law.

Colbert County attorney Billy Underwood has practiced law for 38 years. In January he was indicted by a Colbert County Grand Jury for trying to bribe a juror in a civil case. He was booked into the Colbert County Jail and released on a $5,000 bond.

Sources close to Underwood told WAAY31 he was handling 75 to 125 cases when his license was suspended, those same sources said his clients are being referred to other attorney's in the Shoals.

The Alabama Bar Association said they could only confirm that Underwood'd license was suspended for disciplinary procedures. They could not comment further on the matter.

The Alabama Attorney General's Office presented evidence during the grand jury case after the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency investigated Underwood.

Underwood's attorney's maintain his innocence. If he is found guilty of trying to bribe a juror he could face prison time.