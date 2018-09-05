Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Shoals area school on lockdown Full Story

Shoals area schools on lockdown

Colbert County emergency management officials said the lockdown stems from a police chase in the Muscle Shoals and Leighton area.

Posted: Sep. 5, 2018 9:38 AM
Updated: Sep. 5, 2018 10:02 AM
Posted By: Sarah Singleterry

According to the Colbert County Emergency Management Agency, a man was running from police in the Muscle Shoals and Leighton area when he ran into Brick Hatton Elementary School.

The man jumped out of his car and ran. Brick Hatton, Leighton Elementary, and Colbert County High School are now on lockdown.

WAAY 31 has a reporter on the way to the scene, and we will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
78° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 81°
Florence
Overcast
77° wxIcon
Hi: 90° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 78°
Fayetteville
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 79°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 76°
Scottsboro
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 72°
Feels Like: 78°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events