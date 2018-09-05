Shoals area schools on lockdown

According to the Colbert County Emergency Management Agency, a man was running from police in the Muscle Shoals and Leighton area when he ran into Brick Hatton Elementary School.
The man jumped out of his car and ran. Brick Hatton, Leighton Elementary, and Colbert County High School are now on lockdown.
WAAY 31 has a reporter on the way to the scene, and we will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.
