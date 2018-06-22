Clear

Shirley paves a new path as HydroPlane racing's first female crew chief

As the Miss HomeStreet HydroPlane racing team chases their 5th straight championship, they've already made history of a different kind.

Posted: Jun. 22, 2018 11:09 PM
Posted By: Jesse Merrick
As the first female crew chief in the modern era of HydroPlane racing, Cindy Shirley looks to push the standards of the sport as the Miss HomeStreet racing team chases their 5th straight H1 Unlimited Hydroplane National Championship.

