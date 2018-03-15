Sheriff's office: Madison County man used bitcoin to buy child porn

Ryan Carver, 27, was accused of using the crpytocurrency Bitcoin to buy child pornography.

The Madison County Sheriff's office told WAAY 31 if Carver is convicted he faces up to 100 years in prison.

The Madison County Sheriff's office told us federal authorities tipped off investigators about him using a website to buy and download child pornography.

Authorities searched his Madison County home and discovered images during their investigation a few weeks ago.

WAAY 31 went by his house on Spring Farm Road Wednesday afternoon to ask him about his 10 child pornography charges.

He didn't want to talk comment on the charges.

Although Carver didn't want to talk, one of his neighbors told me he was shocked to hear about the arrest.

"As a father of four kids that's very disturbing," Hugh Callahan his neighbor said.

The sheriff's office told WAAY 31 Carver used Bitcoin to buy the images.

"I don't know much about the different cryptocurrencies, but I think that would be pretty bizarre to get child pornography," Callahan said.

The sheriff's office explained the cryptocurrency is sometimes used to participate in illegal activity because people believe they won't be caught, but investigators say there is technology to trace purchases.

The 10 charges Carver faces carry up to 100 years in prison. If he's convicted he would also be added to the sex offender registry.

Carver also could face federal charges, and that is something his neighbor thinks he deserves.

"People like that don't need to be on the street. Any charges they could add to it would be great," Callahan said.

Carver is out of jail on a 100,000 dollar bond.