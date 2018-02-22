Sheriff's office: Call authorities to report threats instead of posting on social media

Social media rumors about school threats have swept the nation over the past week.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office told WAAY 31, they want parents to use their phones to call authorities about any threats instead of posting them to social media.

"If you're going to post something to social media and you have concerns for the welfare of your children call 911 first," said Lt. Donny Shaw with the Sheriff's Office.

Lieutenant Donny Shaw told us Wednesday that the sheriff's office wants to see a change in what students, but also parents post on social media.

It's reminding parents that if you see something say something doesn't only apply to their students, but also to them.