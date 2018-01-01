Sheriff: Madison County son kills father, dumps body in Paint Rock River

A Madison County man is in jail. He’s accused of killing his father.

Scroll for more content...

Madison County investigators arrested Eric Ray Jones, 32, and charged him with murder. The sheriff’s office tells WAAY 31 searchers found the body of 55-year-old Anthony Ray Jones in the Paint Rock River.

A family member contacted the sheriff’s office Friday. That person reported the elder Jones hadn’t been seen since December 19th “when there had been an altercation between hime and his son Eric Ray Jones.”

Deputies spotted the younger Jones driving. They pulled him over.

Eric Jones was detained on warrants related to the missing person investigation.

During interviews, the sheriff’s office says Eric Jones admitted to killing his father.

Investigators obtained a search warrant for 951 Scott Branch Road. At that address, they found and collected evidence, according to those investigators.

Later, with the help of Madison County’s Rescue Squad, Anthony Ray Jones’ body was recovered from the Paint Rock River near the Scott Branch Road location.

Eric Jones was booked into the Madison County Jail on a $76-thousand bond.