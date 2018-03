Marshall County's sheriff says one of his jail inmates apparently killed himself. Sheriff Scott Walls said today jailers found the dead man this morning.

The discovery came during morning cell checks.

The State Bureau of Investigation is leading an external probe of the inmate’s death. A medical examiner will perform an autopsy.

The sheriff's office has asked for help from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to find next of kin.