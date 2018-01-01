Sheriff: Armed Cullman County suspect has child with him

Cullman County authorities are currently searching for a suspect who investigators say was involved in a shooting stemming from a burglary call around 4 p.m. Friday.

Sheriff's deputies are asking for the public's help locating Tei Ti Taimi. Investigators believe he has at least one child with him, and he is considered armed at this time.

Authorities say the State Bureau of Investigation is handling certain aspects of the case, as law enforcement shot at the suspect when he appeared to have brandished a weapon when driving away from deputies. Taimi drove through a garage door and hit law enforcement vehicles before getting away. No one appears to be harmed as a result of the shooting. It is unknown if the suspect fired a weapon at this time.

Investigators say the shooting happened in Holly Pond, which is in the northeast corner of the county.

Taimi was arrested approximately one month ago on an unrelated burglary charge.

If anyone knows of the whereabouts of Taimi, they are asked to call (256) 734-0342.