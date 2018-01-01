Clear
Sheriff: 4 children exposed to meth

The children ranged in age from 2 months to 3 years old.

Posted: Mar. 30, 2018 6:40 AM
Updated: Mar. 30, 2018 6:40 AM
Posted By: Associated Press

JOPPA, Ala. (AP) - Authorities say four children ranging from 2 months to 3 years old tested positive for methamphetamines after being exposed to drugs by three adults at an Alabama home.

Cullman County Sheriff Matt Gentry tells news outlets that 49-year-old Billy Allen Alexander, 21-year-old Madison Paige Knowles and Tracy Rena Knowles were arrested Wednesday. They were charged with chemical endangerment of a child.

Deputies carried out a search warrant in the Joppa community where all three suspects live in one home.

The sheriff says the investigation showed that methamphetamine along with prescription medication and marijuana were all being used by the offenders in the home.

The accused are held on $10,000 bond each. It is unclear if they have lawyers.

