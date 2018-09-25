Sheffield students elect Junior City Council members

Sheffield students gained unprecedented access to how local government operates. Students cast their ballots in the first ever Sheffield Junior City Council elections on Tuesday.

The school system and Sheffield City Council members teamed up to give students this chance to experience how local government works. There were poll workers and a real voting machine set up in the cafeteria of the school. Students got to run for mayor, treasurer and other positions.

In total, there will be 17 students participating in the program. The election results are, Junior Mayor: Nick Reid, Junior Mayor Pro Tem: Alexandra Pace, Junior Secretary: Briana Hartley, Junior Treasurer: Forrest Pace.

"I think it's a great opportunity in civics for our kids to experience. I think working with our community leaders, our kids will get much more out of that as well," said Sheffield Principal, Joey Burch.

The students will be sworn into office in November. They will have a community service project to complete and will get to learn from current Sheffield City Council members. They will make decisions on partnering with different community programs and how to promote those within the school.

Nick Reid, who won the Junior Mayor position, said this opportunity will help him in his future.

"I am happy for it, because I get to watch things and see how it is, because I plan on stepping into politics. I am glad to see how things work inside city hall and government," said Reid.

The Junior City Council members will also have committees and the same functions as real city council members.