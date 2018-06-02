Sheffield police searching for escaped inmate

Police are looking for a man who escaped from the Sheffield City Jail Tuesday night.

William Anthony Taylor, 25, escaped from an observation cell at the jail, interim police chief Rickey Terry said.

Taylor asked for a roll of toilet paper and when an officer went to give him the toilet paper, Taylor pushed another inmate into the officer and ran past them, Terry said. The officer used a Taser on Taylor, but he was still able to run out of the door.

Taylor is 5'6" and about 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark colored tank top and unknown pants or shorts.

Anyone who has seen Taylor is asked to call 911 or the Sheffield Police Department at 256-383-1771.