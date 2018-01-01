Sheffield police charge man with manslaughter in 26-year-old's death

Sheffield police say an argument over a child custody issue has left one dead and another man facing a manslaughter charge.

Police say Chance Thompson is charged with manslaughter in the shooting death of 26-year-old Chad Gardner. Investigators say the shooting happened during a child custody exchange as tensions eventually boiled over, as there was bad blood between the two, as Thompson began dating the mother of Gardner's children.

Police say Gardner died of injuries sustained in the shooting after he was transported to Helen Keller Hospital. Although Thompson is charged in the shooting death, investigators say more charges could come soon.

"What might have seemed like a, well you hate to say cut and dry shooting, has turned into something more than that," said Sheffield Police Chief Greg Ray.

Police took two others in for questioning, but neither are facing charges at this time.

Thompson remains in the Colbert County Jail on a $25,000 bond.