Sheffield man convicted of possessing 13,000 child porn images sentenced

A federal judge has sentenced a Sheffield man to more than 11 years in prison for possessing more than 13,000 images of child pornography.

Christopher Joseph Boerckel, 27, of Sheffield was sentenced to 11 years and three months in prison followed by 20 years of supervised release. He pleaded guilty in September to possessing thousands of pornographic images, which included infants and toddlers being raped.

“This defendant possessed thousands of horrific images of adults forcing sex acts on children and babies, innocents completely unable to defend themselves,” U.S. Attorney Jay Town said. “Anyone possessing these images ensures that those children continue to be victimized. Judge Proctor’s sentence rightfully reflects the severity of this case and our efforts reflect our pledge to fully prosecute these atrocious behaviors.”

Law enforcement says they seized computers and hard drives, and they discovered hundreds of images stored using a cloud, which made investigators unsure of which county these crimes occurred.