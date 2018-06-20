Sheffield Utility customers will see a 2.4% increase this fall

The Sheffield City Council approved a 2.4% utility increase on customers electric bills in their latest meeting.

Sheffield Utilities supply about 19,000 customers in Colbert County with power. Utility officials said the 2.4% increase will show up on people's monthly utility bills starting in October. For example if you have a $100 utility bill a month you will see an increase of about $2.40. Some residents said they feel like the increase was not necessary.

"I could probably go in any direction and find people that are affected by it," said Sheffield Utility customer, Johnny Guinn. Guinn said the increase won't affect his family but he thinks it could hurt other families in the long run.

If you have a $100 dollar utility bill monthly the year round cost of the increase comes to almost $30 a year.

"Whether it's another $20 or $30 for some families that's gas that's food," said Guinn.

Sheffield Utilties said they needed the rate increase because of declining sales and the money raised from the increase will go to pay for a new $3.5 million substation on Three Mile Lane. It will serve Sheffield utility customers in rural Colbert County.

"I live in rural Colbert County we do need it (substation) and they are doing a great job. They are out here all the time," said Sheffield Utility Customer, Peggy Bishop.

Sheffield Utilities also has a fund where you can pay a little extra on your bill to help someone who might have problems paying theirs.