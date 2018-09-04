Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Sheffield City working to negotiate walking trail cost

Contractors told city engineers the bid came out to be over $300,000

Posted: Sep. 4, 2018 5:19 PM
Posted By: Brittany Collins

Right now, Sheffield city officials are looking for an affordable way to build a gravel walking trail.

City engineer Don Price told WAAY 31 the trail will connect with the Tennessee River Walkway on Alabama Avenue to another trail on Montomgery Avenue.

Price said the bid for the walking trail came out to over $300,000. He doesn't know why the bid is so high, but it's way above the city's budget.

The city only recieved one bid this round and they're going to try to negotiate it with the contrator to get a lower price. The city has  a $100,000 grant for the recreation trails program. They're willing to spend up to $150,000.

The recreation center director Ricky Canup told WAAY 31 the walking trails could improve the outdoor experience in the city.

"If they wanted to come and enjoy the river, they could come down and walk out on the river and park their cars on Montgomery Avenue and walk straight out to their cars. The way it is stands now, they can't do that. they're not going to want to walk through the woods," said Ricky Canup.

City Engineer Price also said when they got a previus bid back in November, the cost was too high as well.

If the city can't get a lower bid with the current contractor, they'll send a request to the state for another bid.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 93°
Florence
Clear
92° wxIcon
Hi: 92° Lo: 75°
Feels Like: 95°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
87° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 90°
Decatur
Clear
90° wxIcon
Hi: 91° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 93°
Scottsboro
Clear
86° wxIcon
Hi: 89° Lo: 73°
Feels Like: 92°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
${article.thumbnail.title}

Gag order issued for Huntsville officer's murder trial

${article.thumbnail.title}

Attorneys explain how police officers get charged for murder

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville locals grow skeptical as video is not released

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer, William Darby's background

${article.thumbnail.title}

Shooting victim's family calls for change

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officer charged with murder still considered an officer

${article.thumbnail.title}

The last time a HPD Officer sentenced for killing someone was in 1995

${article.thumbnail.title}

HPD Officers cleared by board in May

${article.thumbnail.title}

Huntsville Police Officer charged with murder

Over the Edge

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events