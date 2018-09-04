Sheffield City working to negotiate walking trail cost

Right now, Sheffield city officials are looking for an affordable way to build a gravel walking trail.

City engineer Don Price told WAAY 31 the trail will connect with the Tennessee River Walkway on Alabama Avenue to another trail on Montomgery Avenue.

Price said the bid for the walking trail came out to over $300,000. He doesn't know why the bid is so high, but it's way above the city's budget.

The city only recieved one bid this round and they're going to try to negotiate it with the contrator to get a lower price. The city has a $100,000 grant for the recreation trails program. They're willing to spend up to $150,000.

The recreation center director Ricky Canup told WAAY 31 the walking trails could improve the outdoor experience in the city.

"If they wanted to come and enjoy the river, they could come down and walk out on the river and park their cars on Montgomery Avenue and walk straight out to their cars. The way it is stands now, they can't do that. they're not going to want to walk through the woods," said Ricky Canup.

City Engineer Price also said when they got a previus bid back in November, the cost was too high as well.

If the city can't get a lower bid with the current contractor, they'll send a request to the state for another bid.