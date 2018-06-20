Sexton ready to see 'dreams come true' on NBA Draft night

On the eve of the 2018 NBA Draft, former Alabama point guard Collin Sexton reflected on what Thursday will mean to him when he hears NBA Commissioner Adam Silver call his name.

"Tomorrow is going to be exciting, especially after the draft," Sexton said. "Everybody is looking forward to it. There is so much excitement in the air because it's the day that everybody is waiting for, just to see where you land and see your dreams come true."

Sexton enters the NBA Draft a lock to go in the first round and a projected lottery pick, which would make him the first Crimson Tide player selected within the first 14 picks since the Clippers selected Antonio McDyess No. 2 overall in 1995. Furthermore, he will also become the first Alabama player drafted in the first round since Gerald Wallace went No. 25 overall to the Sacramento Kings back in the 2008 draft.

Mock drafts from NBA analysts project Sexton will go as high at No. 8 to Cleveland and as low as No. 14 to Denver.

He'll tell you that it doesn't really matter where he goes, he just wants an opportunity to come in and learn the ropes of life in the NBA.

"Just being able to come in and play. Also, just the right fit and being able to learn from someone, whether it's a veteran or a point guard," Sexton said. "Just being able to come in and learn because you don't know everything."

Here's a look at where a handful of mock drafts project Sexton will land on Thursday night once the draft gets rolling at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN.

9. New York Knicks (Sports Illustrated)

9. New York Knicks (CBS Sports)

11. Charlotte Hornets (ESPN)

11. Charlotte Hornets (NBADraft.net)

6. Orlando Magic (NBA.com, David Aldridge)

11. Charlotte Hornets (NBA.com consensus)

9. New York Knicks (The Ringer)

8. Cleveland Cavaliers (Sporting News)

11. Charlotte Hornets (LA Times)

8. Cleveland Cavaliers (Bleacher Report)

9. New York Knicks (USA Today)

11. Charlotte Hornets (The Athletic)

11. Charlotte Hornets (Washington Post)

8. Cleveland Cavaliers (Boston Globe)

14. Denver Nuggets (Yahoo)