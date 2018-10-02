Clear

Registered sex offender charged with beating girlfriend

A Decatur resident has been arrested for his third domestic assault charge.

Posted: Oct. 2, 2018 12:20 PM
Updated: Oct. 2, 2018 12:26 PM
Posted By: Samantha Norman

Decatur police arrested a man, identified as a registered sex offender, for allegedly beating his girlfriend.

Terrius Dortez Strain is said to have punched his girlfriend in the face during an argument, causing bodily harm. Officers observed swelling on the victim's face and issued a warrant for Strain's arrest, because he left the scene before they arrived. 

According to police, because this was Strain's third domestic violence conviction, he was charged with a felony. Strain was also charged with failing to notify police that he was living in Decatur for a year and for violating the Sex offender registry. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 88°
Florence
Broken Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 87°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 83°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
83° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 86°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 86°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events