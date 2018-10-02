Registered sex offender charged with beating girlfriend

Decatur police arrested a man, identified as a registered sex offender, for allegedly beating his girlfriend.

Terrius Dortez Strain is said to have punched his girlfriend in the face during an argument, causing bodily harm. Officers observed swelling on the victim's face and issued a warrant for Strain's arrest, because he left the scene before they arrived.

According to police, because this was Strain's third domestic violence conviction, he was charged with a felony. Strain was also charged with failing to notify police that he was living in Decatur for a year and for violating the Sex offender registry.