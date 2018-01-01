Sex offender back in jail

A man is arrested after failing to register with the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act (SORNA).

Donald Leston, 65, is charged with on count of a SORNA Violation.

Leston was released from prison in Nov. 2017. As a convicted sex offender he was required to register with Decatur Police Department once he established a new residence, authorities said.

Authorities told WAAY 31, they obtained information that Leston was living in an unregistered residence at 145 Starky Road located in the Decatur Police Jurisdiction.

Leston was arrested Tuesday, Feb. 27 and transported to Decatur Police Department.

Authorities said, Leston told them he was living at the residence for three weeks.

Leston is being held in the Morgan County Jail on a $2,500 bond.