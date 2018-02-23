Severe Weather threat Saturday night

Overall, Friday will be dry and warm...and quiet. Expect a good mix of clouds and the slightest chance for an isolated shower.

Tonight, showers move back in and a few rumbles of thunder will be possible. For Saturday, the action ramps back up.

During the day Saturday, expect scattered showers and thunderstorms with otherwise cloudy skies. Temperatures hit the middle 70s during the afternoon. Don't let your guard down based on the day's scattered activity...the potential for strong to severe storms we've been warning you about all week will occur during the overnight hours late Saturday into early Sunday.

From Madison County west, a SLIGHT RISK for severe weather is in place. East of Madison County will be under a MARGINAL RISK for severe weather. A line of strong to severe storms will sweep through from west to east, potentially bringing gusty wind near 60 mph. We cannot completely rule out a couple of isolated tornadoes, but the main threat centers around the damaging wind. In addition, the rain accompanying the storms will be heavy, but given it's relatively short duration, the flooding threat is minimal.

It's Severe Weather Awareness Week and now is the time to prepare for the season ahead, starting with this weekend. Have a plan and ensure your weather radio is properly programmed and equipped with fresh batteries. Stock your storm shelter with non-perishable food and water. If your home doesn't have a storm shelter, know where you safe space is located. Keep phones and devices charged and have an extra rechargeable battery pack handy. While there may be power outages, you can still livestream WAAY 31 on your phone or computer for the latest updates during the event.