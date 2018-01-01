Severe Threat Level Increases Across North Alabama

After analyzing the latest data and the afternoon drawing nearer, the Storm Prediction Center has upgraded the Tennessee Valley to a MODERATE RISK for severe weather. This would be a "4 out of 5" on the category scale.

Scroll for more content...

MODERATE RISK means:

- Widespread severe storms are likely

- Strong tornadoes

- Widespread wind damage

- Destructive hail 2"+ in diameter

As the afternoon turns into evening, storms will track east of I-65 where the tornado threat is greatest. Regardless, ALL locations throughout the Tennessee Valley should expect ALL modes of severe weather (hail, wind, and tornadoes).

Preparations: Please take time to review your severe weather safety plan. Also, make sure your batteries work in your NOAA Weather Radio. If you lose power, your weather radio can be a great source of information. Be sure your cell phone battery is charged, too.

Follow the WAAY 31 Severe Storm Tracker Team for further updates on WAAY 31 News, at WAAYTV.com, on our social media pages, and with the WAAY 31 Severe Storm Tracker App on your smart phones and tablets.

Safety Information:

If tornadoes or damaging wind (which can do damage like tornadoes) threaten, seek safety near the center of your home on the lowest floor away from exterior walls. Small rooms or halls are best. Plumbing in the walls can be added protection offered by bathrooms. In your tornado safe spot, you can cover up to protect yourself from flying debris. Cover up with blankets, pillows, couch cushions, small mattresses. Also, put on your shoes and put on bicycle or motorcycle helmets for added protection to your head. If you are in a mobile home, please find more substantial shelter at a nearby house or community storm shelter. Mobile homes are very dangerous in tornadoes as they are often thrown by the strong winds. Make sure everyone in your home knows what to do if dangerous weather threatens.