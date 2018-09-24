Clear
Several rounds of rain this week

We'll see a few showers before lunchtime with pockets of heavier rain developing later in the day.

Posted: Sep. 24, 2018 7:13 AM
Updated: Sep. 24, 2018 7:36 AM
Posted By: Kate McKenna

Rain will be a persistent feature in the forecast for the next few days, reaching a peak by the middle of the week. Overall, the chance of rain is 50%. Expect plenty of cloud cover, as well. That will keep temperatures in the mid 80s, which is still a few degrees above average.

Tomorrow will be very similar to today as the showers and occasionally heavy rain continues. However, as the ground gradually becomes more water-laden, issues of flooding arise by Wednesday. Rain totals in the coming days can reach, and in some instances, exceed 3 inches. As a result, flooding will be a concern with slower moving downpours.

Heading into next weekend, once the front finally passes, we'll be much drier with temperatures climbing back into the mid to upper 80s to close out the weekend.

Huntsville
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 75°
Florence
Few Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 73°
Fayetteville
Overcast
73° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 73°
Decatur
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 72°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 73°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures
