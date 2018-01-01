Clear

Several families watched the St. Patrick's day parade

The sun came out just in town for the St. Patrick's Day parade.

Posted: Mar. 17, 2018 6:22 PM
Updated: Mar. 17, 2018 6:23 PM
Posted By: Brittany Collins

Folks in The Tennessee Valley drove from all over to watch the St. Patrick's Day Parade in Huntsville. All of Downtown Huntsville was decked out in green.

People said it felt good to get dressed up for the holiday. One family from Guntersville told WAAY 31 it's their first time celebrating St. Patrick's Day in Huntsville. They figured it'd be a good time for the children.

"It's his first St. Patrick's Day. We're all ready. It's good to get out and seeing everyone in green. It's very harmonious. It's a nice day today too," said Britney Parker and Matthew Henderson.

Many people were happy that the sun came out by the time the parade started.

