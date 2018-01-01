Several residents escape apartment fire Sunday morning

A weekend fire that put several people out their homes around 1 a.m on Sunday is still under investigation. It happened at Governor's House Apartment complex in Southwest Huntsville.

Many people have been up for more than 24 hours, and are left with only the clothes on their back. Most of their belongings are ruined or damaged by smoke and water.

"It felt like a movie. We came out because it was so scary. Not realizing, that'll be the last time we live life as we usually do," said Crystal Wilson who's a fire victim.

Crystal Wilson was doing her hair early Sunday morning, then she smelled smoke.

"Normally I smell that and I think someone is lighting their fire place. But it's not cold enough outside for that so it made me look out the door," Wilson said.

Wilson then woke up to her fiance, Alex Willis. After they rushed out their unit, they realized some valuable items were left inside.

"My laptop was still in there. My wedding dress. We were due to get married in June. The centerpieces and everything we purchased for the wedding up until now is in there," Wilson said.

They told a firefighter about their wedding bands that were left inside. He was able to go in and save them. But Wilson still wonders if the dress she planned to say "I do" in is okay.

"I still keep passing by the window looking where it is and is it safe and just praying it was spared," Wilson said.

Huntsville firefighter officials told WAAY 31 16 units were affected by the fire. Only 15 were occupied when the fire broke. The cause of the fire is still undetermined. But they believe it might have started on the first level.

"I'm worried and not realizing what's going on. Still thinking about work and what we're going to do next? How is everything going to play out? Are we going to have to postpone our wedding?" Wilson said.

"It's a very surreal moment," Alex Willis said.

The Red Cross is now assisting the residents. Crews were out here blocking the tenants' doors so no one would trespass and go inside.