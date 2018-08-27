Seven people hospitalized in Rogersville

According to Rogersville Police Chief, seven people have been released from the hospital, after police believe an officer got sick from liquid inside a vape pen.

According to Rogersville Police Chief Terry Holden, they are unsure what the substance is but believe it is airborne.

Right now, Rogersville City Hall is shut down. The Volunteer Fire Department is still taking calls, but has closed it's lobbies to keep anyone else from potentially being infected.

This comes after authorities pulled a man over this morning and found a vape pen. Officers confiscated the pen because, they believed it may have had drugs inside it. When the officer confiscated the pen, liquid from inside it got on him and soon after he became sick.

Rogersville Police Chief says, the officer did not use gloves when confiscating the pen.

Officials are currently waiting on test results.

All seven people who came in contact with the officer, or worked the call are now sick and in the hospital including; two fireman, two Rogersville Police Officers, two town and city clerks, and one paramedic. Six people were taken to Athens Limestone Hospital. The other person was taken to Eliza Coffee Memorial.

Officials tell us the symptoms included; nose bleeds, diarrhea, and blood in stools.

Police did tell us, the man who was pulled over was written a citation. They are currently looking for the man.

WAAY 31 has reporters on the way to the hospital. We will continue to update this article as more information becomes available.