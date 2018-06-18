Settling into a summer-like pattern

You can expect the streak of hot, humid conditions with scattered storms to continue. Temperatures reach the lower 90s this afternoon under a mostly sunny sky. Clouds build later in the day and rain chances will be at their peak by mid to late afternoon. With the humidity in place, it will feel more like upper 90s.

Scroll for more content...



The forecast doesn't vary substantially day to day, but rain chances will be increasing by the end of the week. There's no cool down in sight, either. Highs will be near or above 90 through next weekend. That's not too far out of the realm of what's normal this time of year...our average high at this point in June is actually 89 degrees.