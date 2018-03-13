Series of burglaries at Limestone county's storage unit

The Limestone County Sheriff's Office is investigating a series of burglaries at a Limestone County storage unit.

Scroll for more content...

Within the past few weeks, there have been three burglaries at the Mooresville Road 72 storage unit.

People are wondering how someone is able to get through the gate to steal items, when you have to have a code in order to get inside.

"At first, it didn't seem real. It just seemed like a panic because it is miraculous to me that they actually disconnected that heavy trailer from my truck to be able to take it in the first place," said Torrey Downs, who's trailer was stolen from the storage unit.

Torrey Downs went to get some lawn care equipment from his trailer on Monday, and realized everything was gone.

"You can see in the gravel where things have been shifted and the trailer was drug over," Downs said.

He was shocked because his trailer is locked to the back of his truck. WAAY 31 got a hold of the Saturday night's surveillance video. Downs watched it with the storage unit's owner. They realized someone stole his trailer Saturday night.

"They had one failed attempt at another lawn care business at their trailer. For whatever reason, it wasn't working out for them.

They went straight to mine and by passed the other utility trailers out there," Downs said.

Downs is a firefighter in Athens and spends his free time doing lawn care. Now the trailer’s gone, and so are all the tools he needs for his side job and second income.

"It provides for my family and a lot of extra curricular activities. It's a blow and about $2,500 worth of equipment, that hasn't been recovered yet," Downs said.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office sent an alert about the burglaries last night, but Downs and several other people are asking their own questions because they say the only way in is with an individual code.

"They knew exactly what they were looking for and knew there was lawn care equipment inside because they didn't take the time to cut the lock to see what was inside," Downs said.

There is a $1,000 reward for anyone with information leading to the arrest of the offender or the stolen equipment.