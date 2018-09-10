September is national preparedness month. This week the theme is "life saving skills".

With hurricane season upon us, we want to make sure you are prepared.

WAAY 31 found out three things you need to know if you're faced with a disaster.

"Some kind of first aid kit that's got things such as, you know, how to stop bleeding, some pressure bandages," said Don Webster the Community Resource Officer for HEMSI.

Webster told us a first kit is just one of the things you need to have ready in case of a disaster. In addition to the kit you want to make sure you have everything you need if you have a chronic illness.

"Rotate your regular prescribed medications maybe every two months or something like that," said Webster.

The biggest thing Webster said you should be prepared for is helping someone in cardiac arrest. He said everyone needs to know how to perform CPR.

"You never know. You might have to use it at a moments notice," said Gary Elam.

Another thing Webster told me you can do is to download an app on your phone called PulsePoint. The app will alert you if there's someone in need of CPR nearby so you can help save a life.

The preparedness theme for next week is to "check your coverage".