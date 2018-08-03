Clear
SEVERE WX: Freeze Warning View Alerts

Senate approves payday lending change

MGN Online

Senators on Thursday voted 20-4 for the legislation.

Posted: Mar. 8, 2018 5:09 PM
Updated: Mar. 8, 2018 5:13 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - The Alabama Senate has approved a payday lending reform that will give borrowers 30 days to pay back that money.

Scroll for more content...

Senators on Thursday voted 20-4 for the legislation.

Republican Sen. Arthur Orr of Decatur said the 30 days gives borrowers a fighting chance to pay back the loan. Currently, people have to repay the money in as quickly as 10 days.

Advocacy groups praised the passage of the legislation, saying the loans become a debt trap.

Republican Sen. Tom Whatley, who opposed the bill, argued that it could cause lenders to shut their doors.

The bill moves to the Alabama House of Representatives which has been tough territory for similar legislation. Orr called a House committee as the "Bermuda Triangle" for pay day lending legislation.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

3/8/2018 3:58:20 PM (GMT -6:00)

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 38°
Florence
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 42°
Fayetteville
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 37°
Decatur
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 31°
Scottsboro
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 36°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events